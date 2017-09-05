Annapolis scores big on safety grants from the State

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides announced that in just the past two months, the Annapolis Police Department (APD) has received more than $261,700 in State grants from the Governor’s Office on Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP).

“This kind of support is critical to our success as a law enforcement agency,” Mayor Pantelides said. “I am grateful to Governor Larry Hogan for understanding the need for additional funding, and I am proud of the men and women of the Annapolis Police Department who will use this money wisely as they continue to bravely serve our residents and visitors in the Capital City.”

The grant application process began in April of this year, with the most recent award for $2,506 coming in last week. That money will be used toward the purchase of seven ballistic vests. APD was also awarded these additional grants from GOCCP:

$11,400 for School Bus Safety Officers and overtime

$230,000 for Safe Streets – This will fund the ongoing coalition of local, county, state, and federal partners working together to provide law enforcement in the Capital City

$1,997 to be used for a Law Enforcement Training Scholarship

$15,840 for APD’s Community Neighborhood Enhancement Team fund, which pays for an additional officer to be in the community one extra day per week, during the school year

“These grants allow us to expand our tool box,” said Chief Scott Baker. “These tools include additional enforcement, additional equipment and placing extra officers in the community to help bridge the divide between the police and the community we serve.”

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention’s mission is to serve as a coordinating office that advises the Governor on criminal justice strategies. The office plans, promotes, and funds efforts with government entities, private organizations, and the community to advance public policy, enhance public safety, reduce crime and juvenile delinquency, and serve victims.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB