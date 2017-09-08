Annapolis Police address cases of several missing Hispanic teens in the City

Many missing juveniles reported in Annapolis involve children who leave their homes to runaway. These children usually quickly return home or are quickly found. When there are critical factors, like drug abuse or mental illness, or the children are under 14 years old the police department quickly gets information out to the public to help locate these runaways.

In some cases the circumstances are more complicated. Children may runaway several times, be located quickly, and then runaway again under different circumstances. Children may be involved in criminal activity or with criminal gangs and that may be the reason for them being missing.

It is important for parents to be educated and aware about gang activity. We have information on our website at https://www.annapolis.gov/619/Gang-Identification. There is also information on the school website at https://www.aacps.org/Page/2375. The information on both sites is available in Spanish and English.

A bilingual community meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 11th at 6pm in the Annapolis Middle School cafeteria. The meeting will address missing persons cases, child safety tips, and the Joven Noble and Xinachlti character development programs.

What can parents do to recognize and prevent gang involvement by their children? You can monitor their activities, develop a close relationship with them, and use positive and consistent discipline. Some friendship groups can be gang-involved, so it is important to know who your child’s friends are and the friends’ parents. Familiarize yourself with your child’s online activity, keep parental controls on their cell phones, computers, and social media accounts. Talk to your child about pressure from friends and set firm limits for your child. Make time to spend time together as a family. These are good tips for all parents, not just those concerned about their children becoming involved in gangs. Spending time with your child is the most important thing you can do for their safety and education.

If you have any information about gang activity in Annapolis or specific information about any missing persons in Annapolis please contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also contact our Latino Liaison, Joe Hudson, at 410-858-0759 or [email protected]. If you want to provide information anonymously call our tip line at 410-280-CLUE (2583). To give anonymous information about a specific crime or a wanted person you can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP (1866-756-2587), visit www.metrocrimestoppers.org, or submit a tip through the P3 tip app available for iPhone and Android phones.

Current Missing Persons

Javier Rodriguez, 18yo, last seen August 7, 2015

Jenny Rivera-Lopez, 21yo, last seen June 24, 2017

Neris Bonilla-Palacios, 17yo, last seen August 5, 2017

David Rivera, 16yo, last seen August 29, 2017

*Jenny Rivera-Lopez and David Rivera are not related.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB