Annapolis man charged with Eastport armed robbery

On September 14, 2017 Delass Reid, 20, of Annapolis was arrested and charged with the armed robbery that occurred on September 11th in the 1000 block of Madison Street. In the robbery, the adult male victim was in the stairwell of an apartment building when he was approached by a male suspect who asked for money. When the victim refused, the suspect pulled out a handgun and took the victim’s wallet. The suspect left the area on foot.

Officers investigating the armed robbery were able to identify the suspect as Delass Reid. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Reid and a search warrant for his residence. The search and seizure warrant, at the home in the 1100 block of Frederick Douglass Street, was executed on September 14th and Reid was located inside. The victim’s property and the weapon used in the robbery were recovered by detectives. The weapon was a BB gun, that victim believed was a real handgun.

Delass Reid was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime, handgun on person, and theft. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Reid is currently under indictment for 1st and 2nd Degree Assault stemming from an incident in April 2017. He is also facing charges in a July 2017 incident of providing false information to a police officer and possession of fraudulent identification to avoid prosecution. And, he is also facing theft charges from a March 2017 incident.

