And so the post-season ends for the Baysox after a 3 game sweep by Altoona

The Bowie Baysox saw their season come to an end with a 6-1 loss to the Altoona Curve in Game Three of the Western Division Championship Series on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

Altoona grabbed a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first as a walk and a single started the inning before both runners scored later in the frame on sac flies from Kevin Kramer and Jin-De Jhang.

DJ Stewart put the Baysox on the board with a solo shot in the fourth off of Curve starter Austin Coley.

In the home half of the fourth, Jerrick Suiter drew a leadoff walk and scored on Jhang’s RBI triple to stretch the Altoona lead to 3-1.

Bowie starter Lucas Long (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits while walking three and fanning one in four innings of work.

Coley (1-0) gave up a run on six hits to go along with a walk and three strikeouts in 7.0 IP.

Pablo Reyes made it a 4-1 game in favor of the Curve with a solo shot in the fifth off of RHP Jordan Kipper (1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

Aderlin Rodriguez (3-4) had a multi-hit game for Bowie and LHP Paul Fry (2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 K) had a scoreless outing in relief.

Altoona extended the lead to 6-1 on Wyatt Mathisen’s two-run shot in the seventh.

The Baysox will open the 2018 season on Thursday, April 5 vs. the Harrisburg Senators at Prince George’s Stadium.

