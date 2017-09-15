Amps & Ales….tomorrow!

combines the electricity of rock and roll music with a handpicked selection of America’s best craft beers held on Saturday September 16th, 2017 at Prince George’s Stadium, home of Bowie Baysox.

Whether you are a hophead or music lover, you will enjoy a day full of intoxicating music, symphonic beer, and your favorite ballpark eats while strolling our specially curated shopping boutiques.

Whether you are a hophead or music lover, you will enjoy a day full of intoxicating music, symphonic beer, and your favorite ballpark eats while strolling our specially curated shopping boutiques.