Alpaca Festival this weekend!

Now in it’s 9th year, Outstanding Dreams Farm’s Alpaca Festival on Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th in Preston, Maryland promises fun for the whole family. Tour the farm, meet and learn about their growing herd of alpacas, watch fiber arts demonstrations and enjoy live music while checking out the many craft and food vendors at this one-of-a-kind event.

Located on fifteen peaceful acres on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Outstanding Dreams Farm is home to more than 25 Huacaya alpacas and a Farm Store that carries a variety of products crafted from alpaca fiber. Owners Phil and Vickie Liske established the farm in 2007, and it has grown to be one of the top agritourism destinations in the region. In addition to offering Champion alpaca breeding services and sales, the Liskes frequently offer farm tours for groups of all sizes.

Outstanding Dreams Farm’s two-day festival offers visitors the opportunity to get up close and personal with the gentle and lovable animals. In addition to the alpacas, the event also features live music by Silhouette Song, artisans and craft vendors, children’s activities, games and more.

Festival attendees will also be able to shop for a variety of products crafted from alpaca fleece – a luxurious and durable fiber that is renowned for it’s hypoallergenic qualities–at the Outstanding Dreams Farm Store. The shop carries an array of products made from the luxurious natural fiber, including clothing, hats, scarves, gloves, children’s toys, jewelry, raw fiber and the popular Paca Socks.

The Liskes are eager to share their passion for raising alpacas with festival-goers. “One of our favorite parts of the job is introducing people to the wonderful world of alpacas and sharing our love and knowledge of these gentle animals,” says Liske.

The festival takes place Saturday, September 16th from 11am-5pm and Sunday, September 17th from noon – 4pm at Outstanding Dreams Farm, 24480 Pinetown Road, Preston, Maryland.

Admission is free, and donations are gratefully appreciated. In addition to the Alpaca Festival, Outstanding Dreams Farm hosts a Holiday Open House in December. For more information on the Open House & Alpaca Festival or to arrange a tour of the farm, please contact (410) 673-2002 or visit OutstandingDreamsFarm.com.

