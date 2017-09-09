Alert detectives thwart armed robbery and arrest Baltimore man responsible for 4 others

On September 8, 2017, detectives were in the 5000 block of Ritchie Highway conducting a follow up investigation in reference to four recent Brooklyn Park robberies. At approximately 8:30 p.m., detectives observed a male subject matching the description of the robbery suspect. Detectives observed the subject approach Southside Tattoo parlor, cover his face, and remove a handgun from his waistband. When detectives confronted and identified themselves, the suspect fled on foot, entered a nearby vehicle, and fled from detectives.

Detectives began pursuing the suspect but quickly terminated the pursuit after the suspect accelerated to a very high rate of speed and began to drive recklessly. Detectives then responded to the listed address of the vehicle’s registration (617 Hillview Road, Baltimore) and observed the vehicle at the residence. A search warrant was then written and executed at the residence. As a result, the suspect was located and evidence was recovered linking him to the above robberies and attempted robberies.

The suspect was arrested and charged with the following:

Armed Robbery of Pizza Hut – 8/19

Attempt Robbery of Pizza Hut – 8/23

Attempt Robbery of Pizza Hut – 8/24

Armed Robbery of Linda’s Subs – 9/2

Attempted Robbery of Southside Tattoo – 9/8

Suspect:

Ahmaad Tyreek Jones (18)

600 Block Hillview Rd.

Baltimore, MD 21225

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB