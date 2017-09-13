AACPS appoints Executive Director of the Office of Equity and Accelerated Student Achievement

Superintendent George Arlotto recently named Dr. Maisha Gillins as the school system’s new Executive Director of the Office of Equity and Accelerated Student Achievement, an office which works with schools, parents, and the community to create equitable school cultures that are vital to eliminating gaps in student achievement.

Dr. Gillins succeeds Anthony Alston, who was promoted earlier this month to Regional Assistant Superintendent overseeing the Chesapeake and North County clusters. Dr. Gillins will serve in an acting capacity until September 6, when the Board of Education will take up her formal appointment.

“I am honored and humbled to be asked to assume this vital role in our organization,” Dr. Gillins said. “We can only be a truly great school system when we elevate all children to reach their full potential, and eliminate the gaps wherever they exist. I am excited to continue the work Mr. Alston and this incredible team have done, and look forward to enhancing my relationships with members of our community, who are critical to our efforts.”

Dr. Gillins worked in AACPS from 1997 to 2004, and returned to the school system nine years ago. She has served as a math teacher, coordinator of the school system’s Title I program and math department, assistant principal, and principal at Brooklyn Park and Severn River middle schools.

Since 2015, she has been a Director of School Performance, helping to provide school improvement support to schools with a focus on closing the achievement gap, ensuring schools implement structures that are designed to respond to data and student performance indicators, and conducting professional development to build school-based leadership capacity. She also has been a member of committees dedicated to minority student achievement and differentiated instruction.

“Throughout her career, Maisha Gillins has focused on access, equity, and excellence for all students,” Dr. Arlotto said. “She is absolutely the right person to lead this office and to carry on the great work that has taken place to help eliminate every gap that exists in our school system.”

During her career, Dr. Gillins also served as an assistant principal and math coordinator in Calvert County. She has taught master’s level courses at Notre Dame of Maryland University since 2003.

Dr. Gillins and her husband have been residents of Anne Arundel County since 1997. They have two children, the oldest of whom is an AACPS student.

