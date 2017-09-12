12 arrested in weekend checkpoints

Police removed twelve impaired drivers from Anne Arundel County roads during “Checkpoint Strikeforce” this weekend.

“Checkpoint Strikeforce,” a multi-agency sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol in Anne Arundel County was conducted on MD Route 450 (Governor Ritchie Highway) in Annapolis. During the three three hour initiative, a total of 214 vehicles were checked. A dozen drivers were arrested for impaired driving.

Maryland State Police, along with law enforcement officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Annapolis Police Department and the United States Naval Academy Police, in conjunction with the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA), participated in the operation. The Maryland State Police SPIDRE, or State Police Impaired Driving Effort team, also coordinated with law enforcement partners to conduct the initiative.

“Checkpoint Strikeforce” educates drivers on the dangers associated with driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs or a combination of both. The Maryland State Police want to remind all citizens and motorists, if you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages, plan on having a sober designated driver. Maryland State Police encourages everyone to obey all traffic laws which results in Maryland roads and highways safer for all travelers.

