Wanna go Downtown with Petula Clark at Rams Head On Stage?

| August 28, 2017
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents

Comedian Quinn Dahle

Sunday, October 8

5pm & 8pm| $25

 

Spyro Gyra

Sunday, November 19

8pm| $49.50

 

Petula Clark

Thursday, December 14

8pm| $49.50

 

Bettye LaVette

Sunday, December 17

8pm| $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

 

08/30 Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet

08/31 Bret Michaels

09/01 Amanda Shires

09/02 Sister Hazel *All Ages Matinee

09/02 eddie from ohio

09/03 Squirrel Nut Zippers

09/05 Lee Roy Parnell w. Scooter Brown Band

09/06 Avery*Sunshine w. Russell Taylor

09/07 Pablo Cruise

09/08 Matthew Sweet w. Tommy Keane

09/09 Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

09/10 The Fabulous Hubcaps

09/11 Gaby Moreno

09/12 Stanley Jordan

09/13 Karla Bonoff

09/14 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

09/14 Rams Head Presents Dennis DeYoung & The Music of STYX at Maryland Hall

09/15 Appetite For Destruction: Guns N’ Roses Tribute

09/16 The Weight feat. Members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group

09/17 BoDeans: Stripped Down, Beautiful Renditions of BoDeans Classics

09/18 In The Vane Of…Bruce Springsteen: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Springsteen Inspired Originals

09/19 Rodney Crowell

09/20 Ana Popovic

09/21 Mason Jennings

09/21 Rams Head Presents Randy Newman at Maryland Hall

09/23 + 24 Jeffrey Osborne

09/25 Wishbone Ash: The Tough & Tender Tour

09/26 Jesse Cook

09/27 + 28 Wynonna & The Big Noise

09/29 Pressing Strings w. Sean O’Connell

09/30 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

10/01 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School Performance: Indie, Alternative, & New Wave *All Ages Matinee

10/01 The Secret Sisters w. Mary Bragg

10/02 Leo Kottke

10/03 Fastball

10/04 Terri Clark

10/05 Here Come The Mummies

10/06 + 07 Crack The Sky

10/08 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Quinn Dahle

10/10 Daley: The Spectrum Tour

10/12 Incognito

10/13 Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers

10/14 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

10/15 Mountain Heart w. David Luning

10/16 Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls

10/17 Shovels & Rope

10/18 Rickie Lee Jones

10/19 Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

10/20 Hollywood Nights – A Bog Seger Experience

10/21 Jake Shimabukuro *All Ages Matinee

10/21 Rik Emmitt of Triumph

10/22 10,000 Maniacs

10/23 Scott Kirby Band: “Chasing Hemingway’s Ghost” CD Release

10/24 Son Little w. ALA.NI

10/26 The Return: The Ultimate Beatles Experience

10/27 Maggie Rose

10/28 Burlesque A Pades Halloween Spooktacular Starring Angie Pontani, Albert Cadabra & Special Guests

10/29 Edwin McCain w. Nick Norman

10/30 Dennis Quaid & The Sharks

10/31 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Halloween WhoDunit: Eat. Drink. Solve a Murder!

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

