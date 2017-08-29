NFL Regular Season and Post Season Predictions

Summer is coming to an end. It’s sad, but this is the best time of the year for any sports fan. Although many people aren’t glued to their television watching all 162 regular season baseball games, September showcases the best moments of any season as teams are battling it out every night on the diamond. Die-hards are living and dying with each pitch, and casual fans are just hoping for some extra baseball in the fall. College football is gearing up, and the NCAA is giving fans big match-ups starting the very first week, beginning the legacy of some players and continuing the journey of others as every team fights to earn a coveted College Football Playoff bid.

The end of summer is also the time of year when the NFL landscape is a blank canvas. The time of year where even Cleveland Browns fans can gaze optimistically into the fall and think “this is the year.” Many of these fantasies fade before Thanksgiving, but the truth is no one knows until the season is over.

The Ravens have bolstered their top-10 defense through the draft and free agency. Including Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey (round 1, pick 16), the Ravens used their first four picks of the 2017 draft on defense. The Ravens are hoping to eliminate the defensive issues they have faced in the last few seasons such as blowing leads in the 4th quarter, including giving up 21 fourth quarter points against the Pittsburgh Steelers which ended the Ravens playoff chances last Christmas.

Redskins fans are hoping this is finally the year the team turns the corner. The Redskins used five of their nine draft picks this spring on defense. Jonathan Allen (DT, round 1, pick 17) and Ryan Anderson (LB, round 2, pick 49) are both standouts from Alabama, and highly coveted players that should provide immediate aid to the Skins 24th ranked rushing defense a year ago.

So in the spirit of the new year I have made my predictions for the 2017-2018 NFL regular season and playoffs.

In the AFC, The Bengals will bounce back from their disappointing 2016-2017 campaign and once again reclaim the AFC North. The Colts are the only team in the AFC south that have proven they can compete, and are still looking to avenge their lackluster performance in the AFC Championship game two years ago. I’m picking the Colts, but I wouldn’t count out the Tennessee Titans. The AFC East is not up for debate. Despite the loss of Julian Edelman to an ACL tear in week three of the preseason, the Patriots are the epitome of the “next man up” philosophy, and there is no reason to think they will play anything less than the best football in the league all season long. Plus, there is no threat from the rebuilding Dolphins now that Jay Cutler is running the show on the field. The AFC West is going to produce many memorable games this season, but the Kansas City Chiefs are going to continue their winning ways and take the West for the second season in a row.

The journey for the NFC Championship begins in the NFC North, where Greenbay fans can “relax” knowing that the Packers are ready to get back into the upper tier of Superbowl contention. The Atlanta Falcons are too talented of a team and too accustomed to dramatic playoff defeats, to let any lingering disappointments from the Superbowl bring them down this season. They will once again be the winners of the NFC South, but not without the resurgence of Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers nipping at their heels. With the injury to Odell Beckham Jr. in the preseason and the potential of Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension in Dallas, the Philidelphia Eagles will take the NFC East behind a breakout season from Carson Wentz. The NFC West will be hotly contested as well, but only between the Seahawks and the Cardinals. We may be watching the final season of future Hall-of-Fame WR Larry Fitzgerald and that could bring a new energy to his game, but the Seahawks legendary defense will be enough to take the division crown. The Wild Card teams for the AFC will be the Oakland Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFC Wild Card spots will belong to the Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers.

Russel Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks will win the NFC Championship and face off against Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl 52. With Marshawn Lynch on the field against his former team and a guarantee to get the ball on any play near the goal line, the Black and Silver will win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 1984.

AFC

# AFC North WLT Div 3 Bengals 11-5 5-1 6 Steelers 10-6 4-2 7 Ravens 9-7 3-3 13 Browns 4-12 0-6 # AFC South WLT Div 4 Colts 10-6 5-1 10 Titans 8-8 3-3 11 Texans 6-10 3-3 15 Jaguars 3-13 1-5 # AFC East WLT Div 1 Patriots 13-3 5-1 8 Bills 8-8 4-2 14 Dolphins 3-13 3-3 16 Jets 0-16 0-6 # AFC West WLT Div 2 Chiefs 11-5 5-1 5 Raiders 10-6 3-3 9 Broncos 8-8 3-3 12 Chargers 5-11 1-5

NFC # NFC North WLT Div 3 Packers 11-5 5-1 9 Vikings 9-7 4-2 13 Lions 5-11 3-3 14* Bears 2-14 0-6 # NFC South WLT Div 1 Falcons 13-3 4-2 6 Panthers 10-6 4-2 11 Buccaneers 8-8 2-4 12 Saints 7-9 2-4 # NFC East WLT Div 4 Eagles 11-5 3-3 7 Giants 10-6 3-3 8 Redskins 9-7 3-3 10 Cowboys 9-7 3-3 # NFC West WLT Div 2 Seahawks 12-4 6-0 5 Cardinals 11-5 4-2 15 Rams 2-14 1-5 16 49ers 1-15 1-5

