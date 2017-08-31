Kellie Pickler and Phil Vassar bring Country Christmas Tour to Maryland Hall

Kellie Pickler who gained fame on the fifth season of “American Idol” has established herself as an acclaimed artist of Country music and has become a media darling with her CMT docu-comedy series “I Love Kellie Pickler,” which co-stars her husband, songwriter/producer Kyle Jacobs. Pickler is also an avid supporter of the U.S. military, having recently completed eleven USO Tours so far.

Phil Vassar is one of a handful of musicians to have multiple hits as a songwriter AND as an artist. He has 10 Number 1s, 15 Top 10s, and 26 TOP 40s. Top songs include “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Carlene,” “Six Pack Summer,” “American Child,” “Fo a Little While,” “My Next Thirty Years” (Tim McGraw), “Right on the Money” (Alan Jackson), “I’m All Right” (Jo Dee Messina) and many more. American Soul Summer is Phil’s ninth album.

In honor of the tour, Kellie and Phil are releasing a Christmas single this holiday season called “The Naughty List,” which was written by Phil and Juliana Songs.

“I absolutely love Kellie and am so excited to go on tour with her,” said Phil. “She is an amazingly talented lady and everyone who comes to our show this holiday season is going to be in for a fun time!”

“So excited that Phil and I are hitting the road together this Christmas season,” said Kellie. “Being able to tour with Phil is an amazing honor . . . he’s an incredibly talented artist. We’re both looking forward to spreading as much cheer as we can this holiday season!”

Together they will light up the stage in a rare Country Christmas Tour that will harmoniously showcase their musical talents and unique voices.

