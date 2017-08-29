I Love Glen Burnie Block Party returns on September 9th

Abundant Life Church will show its love for its community with its second I Love Glen Burnie Block Party. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on the church’s campus at 7305 E. Furnace Branch Road, in Glen Burnie.

The event will include live music, entertainment and games for families and food trucks. Kids can ride ponies, cool down on the water slide, enjoy free Bruster’s ice cream and frozen treats from Rita’s, get their face painted and more. Everything but the fare from the food trucks is free.

Glen Burnie High School is sharing in the love, with performances from the school’s cheerleaders and photo ops with the GBHS Gopher, the team’s mascot. And there will be giveaways throughout the the day.

“We are so excited about the block party, it’s a great way to say goodbye to summer and swap our ‘what I did for summer vacation’ stories with our neighbors,” said Shauna Drye, the Director of Care for ALC. “You don’t have to be from Glen Burnie to join in the fun: Anybody from anywhere is invited. We just want to show the community that we’ve got your back.”

You’ll also get to share your love for some regional food trucks. Participating vendors and their Facebook page include Uncle B’s BBQ (www.facebook.com/Bsbbqtruck) and Taco Bar Food Truck (https://www.facebook.com/TacoBarFoodTruck/).

For details, visit http://www.abundantlifechurch.us/blockparty or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ALCwired.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB