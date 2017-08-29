Human remains discovered in Quiet Waters Park

On Monday, August 28, 2017 at approximately 11:00 a.m., acting on a tip, members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department located human skeletal remains. The remains were located in a wooded area of Quiet Waters Park located in the 600 block of Quiet Waters Park Road, Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit Detectives responded to the scene and assumed command of the investigation.

The skeletal remains were recovered and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Baltimore. Preliminary examination by the OCME indicates the remains are that of a young adult male with evidence of trauma and the manner of death being homicide. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is working with the OCME and neighboring jurisdictions in an attempt to positively identify the remains. At this time, it cannot be positively determined how long the remains had been there, however the condition of the remains suggest the person’s death was not recent.

There is no reason to believe there is any imminent threat to the community. This is a very fluid and active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source : AACOPD

