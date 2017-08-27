COMING SOON: Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

“Mike
On September 1st, we will be launching a daily news brief.  What is a daily news brief? It’s really very simple.

Every weekday at noon, we will publish a very short podcast episode with the day’s local news and weather that you need to know. In ten minutes or less we will bring you top local stories, local sports, local events, and local weather from our partner at DMV Weather located in Cape St. Claire.

We will be posting each episode right here and on our Facebook and Twitter pages, but the simplest way to get them is to subscribe. There is no cost and each episode will automatically be delivered to your phone, tablet, or computer each weekday at noon. A perfect lunchtime companion.  Click below to get started on the platform of your choice.

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for more than 15 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news--and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009. John's background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.
