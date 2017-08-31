Busy Labor Day weekend in Annapolis with festivals and parades

City of Annapolis government offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, in observance of Labor Day.

Refuse and recycling collection will be affected by moving the collection date by one day. If collection for refuse and recycling is on Monday, it will be collected on Tuesday and if collection is on Tuesday, it will be collected on Wednesday. There will be no collection of bulk items or yard waste on Wednesday, September 6th. Anyone with questions about collection dates should call 410-263-7949.

On Labor Day, Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday Schedule. For more information on the schedule, go to http://bit.ly/19Q2Iwa . Annapolis Transit offices will be closed.

The local Elks Club will host the Annual Pre-Labor Day Elks Parade on Sunday, September 3, at 3 p.m.It begins at Amos Garrett Boulevard and heads down West Street and turns left on Calvert Street. There will be a small reviewing booth on Calvert Street. The parade is expected to last until 5 p.m. and both West and Calvert streets will be closed to traffic.

First Sunday Arts Festival is also being held on West and Calvert Streets on Sunday, September 3rd beginning at 11 a.m. The streets and parks on West and Calvert Streets will be filled with artists and music. West Street from Church Circle to Calvert Street will be closed until the event concludes at 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.firstsundayarts.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB