Brooklyn man sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault of a minor

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Demetrius Troy Wallace, 43, of Brooklyn, was sentenced by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs to 30 years in prison, 5 years of supervised probation upon release, and lifetime registration as a sex offender for sexually assaulting a minor.
“Although he refuses to accept responsibility for his horrific actions, Demetrius Wallace earned this sentence when he repeatedly chose to abuse a young girl,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “The victim has undergone unimaginable trauma, and yet she found the strength and courage to confront her abuser and prevent him from victimizing others.”
On November 17, 2015, the Annapolis Criminal Investigations Section received a case from the Child Advocacy Center in reference to a 15 year old female who had been sexually assaulted by Wallace between November 2014 and August 2015.
On July 26, 2017, Wallace was found guilty after a four day trial of three counts of Second Degree Rape, two counts of Second Degree Sex Offense, and one count of Sex Offense of a Minor.
Judge Michael Wachs presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Anastasia Prigge prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.
Source :
AACo States Attorney's Office
