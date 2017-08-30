ASO, Three events in one for opening night celebration

Ukrainian-born Israeli violinist Vadim Gluzman joins the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO) for the first concert of the 2017-2018 Masterworks season, October 6-7, 2017 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Music Director José-Luis Novo will lead the orchestra, becoming the longest-serving Music Director of the Annapolis Symphony. The concert is generously sponsored by What’s Up? Media.

The Symphony’s fourth annual Opening Night Celebration consists of a pre-concert Prelude cocktail party at 5:30PM with dazzling international food and open bar, Concert at 8:00PM, and an Encore party after the concert, featuring a sweet and savory dessert reception with Annapolis’ own maritime-themed band, the Eastport Oyster Boys, performing in the opulently decorated Maryland Hall “ballroom.” The Celebration is generously sponsored by M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust.

The Annapolis Symphony’s Opening Night concert program includes Dmitri Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 2 featuring Vadim Gluzman, Zoltán Kodály’s Dances of Galánta, and Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8.

Born in the former Soviet Union in 1973, Gluzman began violin studies at age 7 before moving to Israel in 1990, where he became a student of Yair Kless. Early in his career, Gluzman enjoyed the encouragement and mentorship of Isaac Stern which continued until Stern’s passing in 2001. Gluzman plays regularly with the world’s greatest orchestras, and is known for his “swashbuckling manner,” “lyrical flow,” and “singing tone” (Chicago Tribune)—not to mention his regal 1690 Stradivarius violin. Gluzman has rocketed to international prominence, becoming one of the most sought-after virtuosos of his generation. Welcoming his triumphant return to Annapolis, his third appearance here, the Annapolis Symphony is honored to have Mr. Gluzman join the orchestra to launch the 2017-18 Masterworks season.

Opening Night Celebration tickets are available at www.annapolissymphony.org. Package pricing including the concert tickets are $250 per person. Prelude or Encore Party Tickets only are $125 per person. Party goers are encouraged to buy both and save. Tickets may be obtained on line atwww.annapolissymphony.org. Click “Box Office.” All tickets may also be ordered by calling the Annapolis Symphony Box Office at 410-263-0907. Inquiries may be emailed to [email protected].

Major funding for the Annapolis Symphony is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, ezStorage, Coldwell Banker, M&T Bank, Wilmington Trust, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is led by renowned Music Director José-Luis Novo, who is beginning his thirteenth season with the orchestra. The orchestra comprises 70 professional musicians who perform a variety of symphonic music for audiences of all ages. Additionally, the non-profit organization provides educational programs through its partnerships with local schools, and various other community outreach efforts.

