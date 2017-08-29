Arundel Mills plans mall-wide super sale over Labor Day

Don’t miss the last retail savings spree of the summer! Arundel Mills is hosting its Labor Day Super Sale from September 1 – 4 with unbeatable mark downs on end-of-season sales for summer merchandise and early deals on fall’s hottest trends.

Arundel Mills is the ultimate shopping destination offering Super Sale savings all weekend long at almost all of its 200 brand-name retailers, including the new Under Armour Factory House and kate spade new york, as well as Michael Kors Outlet, H&M, and Saks Firth Avenue OFF 5TH.

Participating retailers are slashing prices during the four-day holiday weekend with blow-out deals from the center’s already 70% off reduced prices. Power shoppers and fashion lovers will not want to miss these great end-of-summer deals.

Not only does the center offer an incredible selection of value priced and exciting outlet stores; but also offers dining and family entertainment like Dave & Buster’s, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, and Cinemark Egyptian 24.

Families can recharge during the super sale weekend by visiting Arundel Mill’s wide variety of food and dining options such as Johnny Rockets, Chevy’s Fresh Mex, and Nando’s Peri-Peri.

Arundel Mills provides an unbeatable shopping experience for the entire family to enjoy during the three-day weekend.

For more information about Arundel Mills or to obtain a complete list of retailers, call (410) 540-5110, visithttp://www.arundelmills.com or follow Arundel Mills on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

