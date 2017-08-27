Annapolis Rotary seeks applicants for grants stemming from crab feast

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is currently accepting applications for grants related to the 2017 Crab Feast.

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has a long-standing tradition of commitment to the local community. Grant selection is done by a club committee which changes each year to foster a fresh perspective on the community’s greatest needs. In the past the club has supported organizations working in various arenas, including social reform, health care, the environment, and the arts to name a few. Because Annapolis is the club’s designated service area, it is restricted to disbursing funds within this area only.

Grant money must help the Annapolis community in some demonstrable way, go toward funding specific projects and not operating expenses, result in the improvement of quality of life for the Annapolis community, and touch as many people as possible.

Applicants are limited to recognized Section 501(c)(3) charitable organizations. Applications must be accompanied by a letter of determination from the I.R.S. If an application is submitted without an I.R.S. determination letter, it will not be considered.

Online grant applications are preferred. The Crab Feast Grant Application form can be found at www.annapolisrotary.org/application. If an applicant cannot apply online, grant application forms may be mailed to Rotary Club of Annapolis, Crab Feast Grants Committee, P.O. Box 3175, Annapolis, MD 21403.

Applications must be submitted no later than Nov. 1, 2017. Applications received after Nov. 1 will not be considered. Grant recipients will be announced early in 2018.

For further information, go to the club’s website at www.annapolisrotary.org/grantseekers.

