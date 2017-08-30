And it is confirmed, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to host 2021 Army Navy Game

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. will host the 2021 Army-Navy Game presented by USAA on the second Saturday in December it was announced last week by Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk and West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. The Service Academy rivals will be playing just 11 miles from the site of the World Trade Center, where America changed forever on 9/11/2001.

“Competing in the Meadowlands is always a meaningful experience for the Navy family, said Gladchuk. “Their hosting Army-Navy in 2021 will be a special opportunity 20 years post 9/11 to bring a city, state, and nation together with reverence and respect for the tragedy in New York City we recall so well. The game will again be played as has been the case for 121 years, but this special afternoon of unity will have meaning well beyond football and give all in attendance, or those watching on national television, an afternoon to pause and rally around America’s game with an emotional sense of strength and national unity.”

“To bring America’s Game back to New York City is definitely exciting for us, the U.S. Military Academy and our Corps of Cadets,” said Corrigan. “I would like to thank the New York Jets, New York Giants and MetLife Stadium, along with the host committee, which worked diligently to get the rivalry back to the Meadowlands. It is fitting that we play this game following the 20th remembrance of September 11 as we will honor those we lost that tragic day and show that we are unified as a nation. The interest level in the game and our future sites was extremely high with first-class bids coming from some of the nation’s best cities, which made for extensive discussions and a difficult decision for those involved.”

“It is an honor to announce that America’s most storied, patriotic football game will grace the Garden State in 2021, the year we will be recognizing the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” said Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie. “This event is so much more than a uniquely exciting sports, entertainment and economic opportunity for New Jersey and the people of this region. When Army and Navy meet at MetLife Stadium, just a few miles from the site of the attacks, it also will serve to symbolize our nation’s unwavering dedication to preserving the liberties upon which our society was founded.”

“As a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, I have fond memories of the Army-Navy Game,” said retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral John Bird, USAA senior vice president for military affairs. “The importance of this game is instilled in each new Cadet and Midshipmen from their first day at the Academy. On behalf of USAA’s members and employees, we are honored and excited to be a part of this annual tradition, by celebrating America’s future leaders and thanking those in attendance who are serving or have served.”

The 2021 game will mark the fifth time the Army-Navy Game has been played in East Rutherford and the first time the game has been played at MetLife Stadium. The previous four games were played at Giants Stadium, the most recent coming in 2002 when Navy beat Army, 58-12.

Navy is 3-1 all-time against Army in games played in East Rutherford and the Mids are 1-0 all-time at MetLife Stadium, beating Notre Dame, 35-17, in 2010.

It was announced earlier that Philadelphia would host the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

