American Idol holding auditions on Tuesday at the Annapolis Mall

UPDATE: This is a re-published update to a previous story. The auditions will be held at the Annapolis Mall on Tuesday, September 5th in a large tent outside of Lord & Taylor in the parking lot. People can begin lining up as early as 6am, but spaces for auditions are limited and it is suggested that all aspirants to becoming the next American Idol register online (link below).

American Idol is hitting the road next month looking for contestants for their 16th season. And, they are planning a stop in Annapolis for their open auditions on September 5th.

According to an ABC release:

Exactly fifteen years ago, American Idol hit TV screens for the first time, forever changing the landscape of reality competition programming. In celebration of the franchise’s anniversary, which also marks the birth year of this season’s youngest eligible contestant, the producers of American Idol announced today the start of auditions for the new season of the show, which will be broadcast from its new home on ABC. The nationwide search for the next superstar kicks off on THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, as the Idol Bus jumps into gear across America, offering hopefuls the chance to audition for a shot at superstardom. From Portland, Oregon, to Orlando, Florida, American Idol will search every corner of the nation in its pursuit for talent. Auditioning has never been easier, with the series also taking to the internet, offering hopefuls the opportunity to submit audition videos online or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

You can register to audition here.

As to the venue. Right now it is anyone’s guess, but my bet would be on the Loews Annapolis Hotel with auditions taking place in the Power House.

