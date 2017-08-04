4-run 6th inning lifts Baysox to 8-3 win

A four-run sixth lifted the Bowie Baysox (70-64) to an 8-3 win over the Trenton Thunder (88-46) on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

In the afore-mentioned four-run sixth, the Baysox started the inning with back-to-back doubles and a walk before Ryan Mountcastle delivered a go-ahead two-run double and Stevie Wilkerson knocked in a pair with a two-run single to open up a 6-2 lead for the hosts.

Thunder starter Daniel Camarena (2-3) allowed the six runs on nine hits while walking two and fanning five in 5.2 IP.

RHP Jason Garcia (3.0 IP, 6 H, R, ER, BB, 5 K) earned the win for the Bowie to improve to 6-4 on the year. LHP Tim Berry (1.0 IP, 2 BB, K) tossed a scoreless ninth for the Baysox.

This marks just the second time all season that Trenton has lost by five or more runs.

Trenton grabbed an early 1-0 lead with a run in the second as Mike Ford drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a bunt single, took third on a double play ball and scored on Abiatal Avelino’s RBI single.

Mountcastle’s two-run shot off of Camarena gave the Baysox a 2-1 lead in the fourth. The home run was Mountcastle’s third of the year with Bowie.

The Thunder tied the game at two in the fifth as Avelino led off with a single, advanced to second on an error charged to Baysox 1B Garabez Rosa, took third on a wild pitch and came home to score on Thairo Estrada’s RBI groundout. Later in the frame, Trenton had the bases loaded with two outs in the frame, but Cedric Mullins robbed Mark Payton with a diving catch in right centerfield to end the inning.

Bowie starter Lucas Long (n/d) gave up two runs on three hits to go along with six walks and three strikeouts in five innings of work.

With things tied at two, Trenton loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but Garcia fanned Estrada to end the frame.

The Baysox stretched the lead to 8-2 with a pair of runs in the seventh as Austin Hays and DJ Stewart started the frame with consecutive singles before Hays scored on an RBI single from Rosa and Stewart came home when Aderlin Rodriguez grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

Four different Baysox had multi-hit games: Hays (2-3, BB, R), Mountcastle (2-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R), Rosa (3-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R) and Stewart (3-4, 2B, 2 R).

Mountcastle’s four RBI tied a career-high, his third four RBI game of the season and first with Bowie.

The series continues on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. as RHP David Hess (11-8, 3.91) heads to the hill for the Baysox against Thunder RHP Will Carter (2-1, 3.51).

