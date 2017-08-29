34th Allbreed Cat Show coming to Maryland in September

T he 34th Annual Freestate Feline Fanciers CFA Allbreed Cat Show, sanctioned by The Cat Fanciers’ Association will take place at the Maryland State Fairgrounds September 23rd and 24h from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The show also features the exclusive CFA Feline Agility Competition. Come watch the felines whip through the obstacles in the agility ring, during the 2 days of competition. There will be experienced cats available for you to run a cat in agility to see it done first hand (a cat’s eye view).

This show features the highly popular Household Pets category – these wonderful domestic felines will be judged in ten separate rings with a chance for prizes in each ring. The highest scoring house pets will be recognized in a special ceremony and showered with prizes!

This event also showcases the finest felines from the most popular to the more exotic breeds. It features the finest examples of the Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA) recognized breeds from the popular Persian and Maine Coon to more exotic breeds such as the hairless Sphynx and the mysterious Birman.

This show traditionally attracts thousands of local cat lovers. In addition to the judging, which takes place throughout the show, spectators can see the cats up close while they are waiting to compete and ask the exhibitors any questions they may have.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors/children and $25 for a family. Tickets are available at the door. Parking is free. Check them out on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreestateFelineFanciers/ The event is being held in the air conditioned spacious exhibit hall. To enter a cat for this show, exhibitors can visit www.catshows.us

In addition to the judging of cats, this two-day event will have vendors selling cat toys, teasers, cat trees, furniture, fine jewelry, clothing, and collectibles. Purebred cats and kittens will be available for sale, and several local cat rescues will have feline pet adoptions.

CFA is the largest purebred feline registry in the world. In addition to the 300 purebred cats at the show there will be approximately 150 exhibitors representing 40 + breeds. To learn more about CFA visit www.cfa.org.

Corporate sponsors for the show are The Cat Fancier’s Assoc. (www.cfa.org)

Maryland State Fairgrounds is located at 2200 York Road, Timonium, Maryland 21093. Directions are available at http://www.marylandstatefair.com/.

Visit www.catshows.us or call (410) 679-1873 for additional information.

