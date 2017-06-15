Yoga classes at Maryland Theatre for Performing Arts’ Stage One

Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts (MTPA) is pleased to announce a series of outdoor yoga classes at Park Place this summer. MTPA is partnering with yoga instructor Kate Belber, a local Annapolitan, to offer a unique exercise experience with outdoor classes in downtown Annapolis.

Classes will be held the first and third Saturdays of each month, beginning June 3, 2017 and ending September 16, 2017. Classes are $15 per person, and all proceeds will help support MTPA’s summer programming and ongoing operations as the organization develops its plans to build a 65,000-square-foot state-of-the-art multi-purpose cultural center at Park Place.

Classes can be purchased in-person the day of a class. Participants must bring their own mats and will be asked to sign a liability waiver. Classes will be held outside at Stage One, MTPA’s grassy outdoor site located at 4 Park Place, Annapolis, MD 21401. In the event of rain, an alternate indoor space at Park Place may be used.

Kate Belber started practicing ashtanga yoga in 2000 to overcome stiffness from riding horses. She soon realized the many gifts that the practice had to offer. She was honored to study with Pattabi Jois when he traveled to New York in 2001, as well as to attend David Swenson’s teacher training in 2002. Her primary practice continues to be ashtanga, which she teaches to all levels, and she also teaches open vinyasa classes and gentle yoga. Kate has taught at various gyms in the Washington, D.C. area, as well as Ashtanga Yoga Studio and her home studio, Woodley Park Yoga.

Established in 2005, Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization that plans to create and sustain a world-class performing arts center, offering premier artistic programming, innovative arts education and a unique cultural venue for the greater Annapolis region and the state of Maryland. www.mtpa-annapolis.org

