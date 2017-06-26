WRNR to provide music for Annapolis Fourth of July celebration

103.1 WRNR will take over the hosting duties at the 4th of July fireworks display in downtown Annapolis. The station will broadcast live, high above the City Dock, from their mobile, 30 foot high, WRNR Sky Box Studios. Starting at 8pm, WRNR will air a special holiday playlist , featuring WRNR favorites and special Red White and Blue songs, like Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen, American Girl by Tom Petty, Living in America by James Brown, & Lenny Kravitz’s American Woman, even Lee Greenwood’s, God Bless The USA.

Keeping with tradition, “Stars and Stripes Forever” will play at 9:15pm, signaling the countdown to the fireworks display, high above Annapolis Harbor. During the fireworks spectacular, WRNR will play a patriotic montage of music to accompany the dazzling fireworks display.

“When we heard, the Naval Academy Band, who traditionally performs, was unable to play this year, we knew we had to step up and commit the full musical resources of WRNR. The show must, and will go on” remarked 103.1 FM WRNR owner Steve Kingston.

And if you’d like to view the fireworks from WRNR’s skybox, you can register at Red Hot and Blue of Annapolis (200 Old Mill Bottom Road) for a chance to win seats. No purchase necessary.

