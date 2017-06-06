Women share tea and remembrances of their mothers at Remembering Mothers Tea

Around 15 women spent an evening sharing memories of the mothers and grandmothers they have lost at the annual Remembering Mothers Tea hosted on May 11 by Chesapeake Life Center, a program service of Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Led by grief counselors in the conference center of the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, Maryland, guests enjoyed tea, finger sandwiches and sweets while taking part in activities with others who have experienced similar loss.

The event traditionally held around Mother’s Day leads to moments that are equal parts laughter and tears as well as another step in their shared journey of healing.

