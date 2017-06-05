West River Moonrise Concert June 9th

The West and Rhode Riverkeeper will sponsor a concert of local musical groups Hat Trix and the Second Act Band at Discovery Village in Shady Side on Friday, June 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. The musicians will perform on a stage with a backdrop of the full moon rising over the West River and the Chesapeake Bay. Bring your picnic basket and lawn chairs and enjoy some beer or wine provided by Riverkeeper volunteers for a modest fee. Admission of $10 per person helps the Riverkeeper protect and preserve the West and Rhode Rivers. Children 12 and under are admitted free with an adult.

Hat Trix plays acoustic classic rock and original songs, with Dave Baldwin and Dave Sherr on guitar and Hugh Cassidy on cello.

Hugh also performs with the Second Act Band, performing jazz and swing with Gabe Diginnaro on drums and Rich Elmquist on rhythm guitar backing Angie Hunter’s vocals.

Discovery Village is located at 4800 Atwell Road in Shady Side, MD 20764. There’s plenty of free parking. Well-behaved dogs are welcome. Do not bring your own beverages. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will be available for sale at a modest fee.

To order tickets:

https://co.clickandpledge.com/advanced/default.aspx?wid=128256

