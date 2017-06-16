“Mike
Waugh Chapel Towne Centre announces free Saturday summer concert series

| June 16, 2017
Rams Head

Waugh Chapel Towne CentreWaugh Chapel Towne Centre is hosting its annual Free Saturday Night Summer Concert Series all summer long! The outdoor series is running every Saturday through August 26 and features talent from a wide range of musical genres. Each concert starts at 7:00 p.m. on South Main Chapel Way and features a beer garden hosted by Bonefish Grill.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets and to grab dinner at one of the centre’s several eateries. The Free Saturday Night Summer Concert Series is sponsored by DARCARS Honda.

 

                     6/17: A Classic Case

                     A band with a mission to preserve and perform classic rock & roll the way you want to hear it.

 

                     6/24: Foreplay

                     Good ol’ classic rock and the blues, featuring powerful vocals, multi-part harmonies and ripping guitar riffs.

 

                     7/1: Sly 45

                     A tribute to the swagger, style, and freshness of the early days of jazz and blues.

 

                     7/8: Tony Denikos and the Working Poor

                     Modern Americana with deep roots; authentic music that’s witty, purposeful and reflective.

 

                     7/15: The Kelly Bell Band

                     An electrifying combo of hip-hop, funk, and the blues. Voted “best band” in the Mid-Atlantic.

 

                     7/22: Diamond Alley

                     A variety band performing contemporary and classic dance and rock hits, as well as original tunes.

 

                     7/29: Trademark

                     Performing classic rock favorites and country hits, from the 60’s through today.

 

                     8/5: The Eric Scott Band

                     A unique, soulful voice performing a blend of pop, soul and funk.

 

                     8/12: Higher Hands

                     Vintage funk and soul with a touch of rhyme.

 

                     8/19: D’Vibe and Conga

                     Island sounds, rock classics, reggae and other “sounds of summer.”

 

                     8/26: Weird Science

                     One of the area’s premier high energy 80’s rock bands.

FOR INFO:     Go to visitwaughchapel.com or follow the centre on Facebook.

