Watermark offers Booby Prize to lucky customers

Spot a rare Brown Booby bird and win a booby prize from Cruises on the Bay by Watermark! Typically found in tropical waters, a Brown Booby has made surprise appearances in the local Severn River and South River in recent weeks. Grab your binoculars and step aboard a Watermark boat for a cruise along the Booby’s newest habitat. If you spot her while on a Watermark cruise, Watermark will reward you with an even rarer prize – a season’s pass to any regularly scheduled Watermark cruise in either Annapolis or Baltimore. This is RARE…the bird and the prize!

“News on the water usually makes its way to us at Watermark. When local birder Dan Haas put a call out to the community about this record bird we wanted to find a way to help document it. What better way to celebrate spotting a Brown Booby than a Booby prize?,” says Debbie Gosselin, President of Watermark. The bird glides and soars more often than it flaps. Since it mostly lives out on the equatorial oceans, it has a huge wing span of 60 inches. The female adult bird was photographed on the South River in mid-May and observed on the Severn a few days later.

Watermark invites all cruise guests this summer to take on the role of birder and keep an eye out for this rare bird. If a guest takes a photograph of the Brown Booby while on a Watermark vessel, he or she will receive a season’s pass to any regularly scheduled Watermark Cruise in either Annapolis or Baltimore (does not include Day on the Bay to St. Michaels or Special Events). To redeem the prize, the photographer must notify the captain of the vessel, submit a picture of the bird with a location and date stamp and a picture of their Watermark cruise via email to [email protected]. The prize is limited to the first verified submission.

Cruises are offered daily from Annapolis City Dock and the Baltimore Inner Harbor. For a full schedule and more information about Cruises on the Bay by Watermark, visit CruisesOnTheBay.com.

