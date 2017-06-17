Ward 5 draws Republican candidate for Alderman

James Appel, a Republican appointee of Governor Hogan, has entered the race for City Council in Ward 5. Ward 5 will be vacant this year as current Alderman, Jared Littmann will not seek re-election. Currently, Marc Rodriguez, Littmann’s legislative aide is running as a Democrat for the ward.

According to Appel’s website, he is a 28-year resident of the City with a significant background in finances from his service to NOAA as the CFO for their Seafood Inspection Program. Appel is also the controller for Governor Hogan’s re-election campaign in 2018. He is a member of the Eastport Yacht Club and has served as President of the Cape St John’s Community Association.

Appel was briefly considered for a vacant spot on the Anne Arundel County School Board in January 2016.

With an endorsement from Anne Arundel State’s Attorney, Wes Adams, Appel is calling for a change in leadership in the Annapolis Police Department. Other issues to be addressed include traffic, development, fiscal transparency and increasing recreational opportunities.

With Appel’s entry into the race, all wards in the City with the exception of Ward 3 (Rhonda Pindell-Charles) have challengers.

