WaPo names Crosby Communications a top workplace

Crosby Marketing Communications, one of the nation’s leading independent communications firms, has been named to The Washington Post’s 2017 list of Top Workplaces. Crosby President and CEO Raymond Crosby has also been honored as the top CEO for small businesses in the Washington region.

The Top Workplaces recognition is based solely on employee surveys conducted by a national consulting firm, Workplace Dynamics. Crosby’s team of 75 employees evaluated the firm on factors including engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Workplace Dynamics. “And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits. But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees.”

“The Top Workplace honor is a reflection of our talented team of people who are passionate about our mission and the work we do for clients,” said Crosby President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “We pride ourselves on having a culture that rewards a strong work ethic and teamwork, coupled with a healthy respect for work-life balance and sharing the rewards of success.”

Crosby was previously named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun.

In addition to giving staff opportunities to work on impactful client programs and campaigns, the time Crosby provides for staff training and professional development far exceeds industry averages reported by professional trade associations.

The Crosby team has established many cherished traditions, including its annual Inspiring Actions That Matter™ Day of Service. For an entire day, the company closes its Annapolis and Washington offices to participate in service projects for area nonprofit causes. The one day provides 400 hours of volunteer community service, in addition to a $5,000 donation made to each charity.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm ranks #6 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS