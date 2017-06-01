UPDATE: Shady Side murder victims identified as liveaboards from Rock Hold Creek



This is an update to a story originally published this morning.

On June 1, 2017 at approximately 12:36 a.m., officers responded to the area of Scott Town Road and Nick Road in Shady Side for a citizen’s report of gun shots heard in the area. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and adult female lying in the area of Scott Town Road suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Several patrol officers, canine officers, and police helicopter responded to canvass the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and detectives were called to assist. The Homicide Unit assisted by the Evidence Collection Unit responded and began processing the crime scene. Through investigation, it was discovered that the two victims were involved in a relationship and lived together on a house boat in the Rock Hold Creek area. Both victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Detectives have interviewed several witnesses in this case and have received leads in which they are actively pursuing. As the investigation continues to develop the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the murders of Leslie Smith and Linda McKenzie to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source : AACOPD

