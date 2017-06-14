Two AACPS students win awards at Intel International Science and Engineering Fair

Two Anne Arundel County Public Schools students impressed judges enough to earn awards at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF) recently in Los Angeles. ISEF, a program of Society for Science & the Public, is the world’s largest international pre-college science competition.

South River High School student James Sappington won a Grand Award of $1,500 in the Earth and Environmental Sciences category for his project, “Can Ants Help Save the Bees? Developing a Better Model for Screening Pesticide Effects on Honeybee Social Behavior.” James also won a full four-year scholarship from Arizona State University.

Severna Park High School student William Snyder also earned a $500 scholarship from the American Physiological Association for his project, “Evaluating Autism Connectivity Abnormalities through Functional Fingerprinting.”

Each year, approximately 1,800 high school students from more than 75 countries, regions, and territories are awarded the opportunity to showcase their independent research at ISEF and compete for approximately $4 million in prizes.

Source : AACPS

Category: Local News, NEWS