“The Reunion”– featuring Shenandoah Run and Magpie June 17th at Maryland Hall

“The Reunion”– featuring Shenandoah Run and Magpie — will perform at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Saturday June 17 at 7:30 pm in the Main Theater. Tickets are $15 for Maryland Hall members, $20 for non-members and can be purchased at www.marylandhall.org.

Like a spirited family reunion, nine-piece band, Shenandoah Run and duet, Magpie welcome you in. Together they pay tribute to both vintage Americana and contemporary folk, playing covers and some originals and occasionally including a song from the worlds of bluegrass, country or foreign lands. Expect top-notch musicianship and soaring harmonies that will lure you in for that irresistible sing-along. The members of Shenandoah Run and Magpie share a desire to keep folk music alive and fresh, and that passion has been the key to their success.

Shenandoah Run – Formed in 2011, the band blends traditional and contemporary folk music in a manner that appeals to a diverse audience. Their performances delight music lovers of all ages and they consistently play to large, enthusiastic crowds. Shenandoah Run has become a staple at a variety of locations in and around the Greater Washington metropolitan area and beyond.

Magpie – Since 1973, Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner have brought their unique sound and remarkable versatility to audiences everywhere, featuring traditional and vintage Americana to contemporary and stirring original compositions. With two strong voices in harmony and superb instrumental arrangements, their sound is powerful and moving. Award-winning recording artists, singers, songwriters, musical historians, playwrights, actors and social activists, Terry and Greg are proud to be, as Pete Seeger said of them, “…more links in the chain”, dedicating their lives and music to leaving this world a better place.

Maryland Hall is supported by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts, and a grant from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. Additional support comes from sponsors including: The Helena Foundation, AT&T, Comcast, Wells Fargo, RPH Architecture, M&T Bank, Sandy Spring Bank, Towne Transport, Manis Canning & Associates, Annapolis Hyundai, BB&T, Black Turtle Services, Gormely Jarashow Bowman, Kure, RBC Wealth Management, The RC Group, Double Tree Annapolis, Maryland Eye Associates Whiting Turner and Ziger/Snead.

For more information or to order tickets, contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640 or visitwww.marylandhall.org. Box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon – 5 pm. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

