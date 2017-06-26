The Arc Central Chesapeake Region selects new CEO in Jonathan Rondeau

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (Arc CCR) is pleased to announce that Jonathon Rondeau has been selected to serve as Chief Executive Officer starting July 12. The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (Arc CCR) is pleased to announce that Jonathon Rondeau has been selected to serve as Chief Executive Officer starting July 12.

“I am excited to join The Arc Central Chesapeake Region. The Arc has a long history of innovative, person-centered services and I look forward to partnering with the board, staff, donors, those served and the community to expand services and opportunities both in Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore so that everyone, regardless of their ability, can live, work and play in their community,” said Rondeau.

For more than 15 years Rondeau has provided leadership across diverse organizations to create opportunities for self-sufficiency and independence for people with disabilities and those traditionally underserved.

Said Board Chair Steve Brennan, “we are passionate about changing lives for people with a disability and Jonathon brings the experience, knowledge, and commitment to excellence needed to create even more possibilities and opportunities for the people we serve. During this time of changing regulations, Jonathon Rondeau is the clear leader to take us forward.”

Prior to joining The Arc, Jonathon was the President & CEO of Family League of Baltimore, the city’s Local Management Board. Under Jonathon’s leadership, Family League developed a bold, robust strategic plan which resulted in increased grantmaking to $18M annually. He also led efforts to diversify and increase the type of organizations receiving grants and capacity building, as well as expanding key initiatives such as Baltimore’s Community Schools and Family League’s food access work.

Previously, Rondeau served as Chief Program Officer at Melwood and worked at The League for People with Disabilities where he oversaw recreational and support programs. Jonathon’s past community involvement includes the United Way of Central Maryland, Baltimore City Partnership Board, Baltimore Education Research Collaborative Executive Committee and The Johns Hopkins University Urban Health Institute Community-University Advisory Board, The Arc of Maryland Board of Directors, and Past-President of the American Camp Association Chesapeake Section.

Jonathon Rondeau has won numerous awards including SMART CEO’s Cornerstone Award in 2016 and the Daily Record’s VIP: Success by 40 in 2014. He is also a graduate of several leadership classes, including Leadership Southern Maryland (class of 2011), Leadership Maryland (class of 2013), and the Greater Baltimore Leadership (class of 2017).

Rondeau holds a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation counseling and disability studies from Springfield College.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS