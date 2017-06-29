The Annapolis Circulator will be free (again) effective July 1

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides reminds residents that the Circulator is free, effective July 1st and a newly-rebranded Circulator will debut just before the July 4th holiday weekend. The new Ford E-450 comfortably seats 24 passengers, is wheelchair accessible, and is custom wrapped in a beautiful picture of the Annapolis skyline.

“Making the Circulator more convenient and accessible has been a priority of mine,” said Mayor Pantelides. “By making the Circulator free, rebranding it, and introducing the Circulator app, we are giving riders what they asked for along with a quality service.”

Residents and visitors can track the Circulator’s location in real-time by downloading the “RLS Shuttle” app on their smartphone and clicking “Annapolis.

The Circulator travels along a 2.1 mile loop from Westgate Circle to Memorial Circle at the base of Main Street. It accommodates residents who park in the city garages and is an efficient form of transportation to the downtown area. The Circulator travels along West Street, around Church Circle, down Duke of Gloucester Street, up Main Street, and back around.

To learn more about the Circulator and its route visit https://annapolisparking.com/circulator-alternative-transportation/

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB