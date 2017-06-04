Sydney Williams named Maryland State Youth of the Year

Congratulations to Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County’s very own, Sydney Williams for being named the Maryland Youth of the Year !

The Youth of the Year title is the most prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle. Being named Maryland State Youth of the Year, Sydney was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from Boys & Girls Club of America.

As the State Youth of the Year, she will compete in the Northeast Regional Finals in New York on June 19th. Six teens, including the five regional Youth of the Year and the military Youth of the Year, advance to Washington DC for the National Youth of the Year Gala and celebration dinner, where one outstanding young person is named Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Teen Spokesperson.