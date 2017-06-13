Stevensville man scores big win at Empire City Casino’s Gotham Palace

Empire City Casino players have had the hot hand on the wildly-popular Wheel of Fortune slot-machines at the Yonkers-based casino. On Saturday of Memorial Day weekend (May 27) James E. Dobson became the latest six-figure jackpot winner when the Stevensville, Maryland resident scored for $143,723.16. The $10 wager on the $5 denomination machine in the Gotham Palace resulted in the big payday at 8:00 PM. players have had the hot hand on the wildly-popularslot-machines at the Yonkers-based casino. On Saturday of Memorial Day weekend (May 27)became the latest six-figure jackpot winner when theresident scored forThe $10 wager on the $5 denomination machine in theresulted in the big payday at

Just six days earlier, on May 21, another lucky James made a shorter trip from The Bronx to Yonkers a winning journey when James M. hit a $149,931 jackpot at Empire City. The six-figure score was also made in the Gotham Palace on the Wheel of Fortune, just yards away from the slot machine where a New York State racetrack casino record $1,713,985 jackpot (as of today, Tuesday, May 30) is still waiting to be hit. James made a $6 wager on a $1 denomination machine to score at 4:23 PM, capping off a lucrative weekend.

The Empire City life-changer still looming continues to soar. On May 9, it eclipsed $1.6 for the first time in history. On April 17, it had soared past $1.5 million for the first time, and on April 10, when it reached $1,480,045, it eclipsed the previous all-time Empire City and New York racetrack casino jackpot record hit by Howard Gershowitz of Suffolk County, Long Island ($1,473,503 on October 25, 2015).

This record-breaker is ripe again for winning and is only available on two Wheel of Fortune slots at Empire City Casino. Who will be the next Howard G.?!

The Wheel of Fortune Triple Star slot is one of the most popular slot machines in the world. There have been many television show-themed slots that have attempted to bring the action from the screen to the slot world, but none have succeeded in the dazzling style of Wheel of Fortune, which has captivated gamblers for years with high jackpots and spinning money wheels.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS