State’s Attorney surprises teen with citation for saving life of overdose victim

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams presented Austin Wilson, 17, a recent graduate of Glen Burnie High School, with a citation in recognition of the life-saving action he took in aiding a customer at a 7-11 in Glen Burnie, whom he found unconscious on the floor of the bathroom.

While working at a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie, Austin noticed a customer had spent an excessive amount of time in the bathroom. Austin entered the bathroom and found the customer incapacitated on the floor. Austin recognized the signs of an overdose and quickly called 911 for emergency medical attention. He remained with the overdose victim until help arrived.

Austin is a graduate of a prevention and education course provided by the Anne Arundel Medical Center Pathways program. Using the knowledge he learned from the prevention and education course, Austin realized the man was overdosing on opioids and quickly called 911. In doing so, Austin saved the unconscious man's life.

Pathway's prevention and education course is a program that citizens can take to learn about the effects of various drugs, good decision making, signs of overdose, the importance of Naloxone use and The Good Samaritan Law. Austin's instructor, Keshia C. Brooks, described him as "an active participant and an interested student."

“It is important that we take a moment to recognize the good being done in our community to combat this drug epidemic, which includes programs like Pathways,” said State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “This young man held himself accountable for the life of another, and for that I cannot applaud him enough.”

AAMC Pathways offers prevention education as part of its commitment to community outreach. For more information about AAMC Pathways and its programs, call 410-573-5400.

Experts from AAMC Pathways are available for media interview to discuss signs and symptoms of overdose in order to take immediate action as a bystander. To arrange an interview, contact Arminta Plater, AAMC media strategist, at 443-481-4712.

