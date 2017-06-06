Spirit plans to fly from BWI to Cancun

Spirit Airlines announced today that it would add international service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Cancun, Mexico, starting on November 9, 2017. Cancun will be the first international route for Spirit Airlines at BWI Marshall Airport.

“We welcome the announcement that Spirit Airlines will bring new international flight options and more ultra-low fares for our travelers,” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer for BWI Marshall Airport. “This service boosts the travel value for our passengers, while adding to the growth and success here at BWI Marshall Airport.”

Spirit Airlines has grown quickly at BWI Marshall in recent years. With the new service announced today, Spirit will operate flights between BWI Marshall and 19 markets. The airline first shifted its regional operation to BWI Marshall in September 2012 with flights to two destinations. Spirit Airlines operates flights to about 60 markets in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.

BWI Marshall Airport continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and service to new markets. With more than 25.1 million passengers, 2016 was a new annual record for passenger traffic at the airport. BWI Marshall Airport has posted strong growth, with 21-straight monthly passenger records through March 2017.

