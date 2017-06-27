Southern Airways Express adds two more destinations from BWI

Southern Airways Express announced today that it would add new service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and two cities: Johnstown, Pennsylvania and Morgantown, West Virginia. Two daily roundtrip flights to Johnstown are scheduled to begin on July 17, and three daily roundtrip flights to Morgantown are scheduled to start on July 31. The new service will be the fifth and sixth markets for the airline at BWI Marshall Airport.

“BWI Marshall Airport is rapidly becoming a regional hub for Southern Airways,” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer for BWI Marshall Airport. “This remains an attractive destination for airline service, and we offer easy domestic and international connections for Southern Airways. We look forward to working with the airline as it grows its service.”

Southern Airways currently offers nine daily roundtrip flights at BWI Marshall Airport to four destinations: Hagerstown, Maryland; Altoona, Pennsylvania; Lancaster, PA; and DuBois, PA. The airline started service at BWI Marshall in November 2016. The flights are offered on the airline’s nine-seat Cessna Caravan aircraft. Tickets for the Southern Airways service are available for purchase at http://www.iflysouthern.com/ or 1-800-329-0485.

BWI Marshall Airport continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and service to new markets. The airport established a new annual record for passenger traffic in 2016, when it had 25.1 million passengers. BWI Marshall Airport has posted strong growth, with 21-straight monthly passenger records through March 2017.

