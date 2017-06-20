SOLD OUT: Mayoral Forum scheduled for June 28th.

The first Mayoral Forum of the 2017 election cycle will be held at Rams Head Onstage on June 28th at 6:00pm. No-cost tickets are required for admission; but they are sold out!

We are asking ticket holders to be at Rams Head On Stage no later than 645pm. At 645pm we will begin to release seats from any no-shows to the public.

Eye On Annapolis and The Maryland Crabs Podcast are presenting a community forum with all four Mayoral candidates–Mayor Mike Pantelides, Senator John Astle, Gavin Buckley, and Nevin Young.

Since it is a primary race at this point, the forum will be topical and focused on issues and platforms rather than specifics. Each candidate will be asked the same question for a response.

Of course, community input is essential and you can submit suggestions for questions to [email protected]. Questions should be focused so each candidate can answer.

Rams Head will have a special menu for food and drink available for purchase. The doors will open at 6:00pm and the forum will begin promptly at 7:00pm.

In keeping with our desire to help the community, we are asking attendees to consider making a completely voluntary, tax-deductible contribution to We Care and Friends which does so much for the at-risk members of our community. Please bring a check (payable to We Care and Friends) or cash if you are able.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB