Shop Whole Foods on June 22 to benefit Box of Rain

Mark your calendar for Thursday, June 22. That’s the day that Annapolis Whole Foods Market will donate 5% of the day’s net sales exclusively to Box of Rain. Make space in your pantry and get ready to shop!

By shopping at Annapolis Whole Foods Market on June 22, community residents will help provide healthy food to nearly 100 Annapolis area children residing in public and subsidized housing who attend our Maritime Summer on the Bay, Fall After-School Charting Careers, Winter Build a Boat, and other mentoring programs.

Box of Rain staff members will be in the store between 11 am and 6 pm. Stop by our table to learn more about what we do. We’ll have a few of our boat builders on hand to help little ones craft small pirate ships to take home. And if you’re looking to promote a meaningful local cause, why not throw a fun Box of Rain fundraiser house party? Ask us about the details.

Pop by in the morning for a cup of coffee with oatmeal, pastries, or a breakfast sandwich custom made at the burger station. Stop in for lunch or dinner to enjoy the salad bars, hot bars, burgers, pizza, and more. Working lunch? No problem—complimentary wifi. Can’t make it to the store that day? Have your groceries delivered right to your home or office (https://delivery.wholefoodsmarket.com).

Help spread the word about June 22 and the magic a little shopping can create for some needy kids right here in our community!

Read about Box of Rain at http://www.boxofrainannapolis.org.

