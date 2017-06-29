SHARE: Anne Arundel Police seek help locating man wanted in Jessup murder

On Saturday, June 17, 2017 at approximately 10:10 a.m., members of the Howard County Police Department responded for an injured subject in the 5900 block Stevens Forest Road, Columbia, Maryland. An unresponsive adult male victim was located in a vehicle with trauma to the upper body. The victim was identified as Fredy Roberto Lopez-Martinez a twenty-nine year old male from the 5900 block of Stevens Forest Road, Columbia, Maryland. The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

As the Howard County Police conducted their investigation into the injured subject they learned the victim had been assaulted in the 2900 block of Jessup Road, Jessup, Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The Howard County Police then turned over the investigation to the Anne Arundel County Police Western District Detective Unit.

Western District Detectives conducted several searches and interviewed a number of witnesses. The investigation revealed the victim was in the 2900 block of Jessup Road on the evening of Friday, June 16, 2017. It was at this location that witnesses observed the victim and Santos “Abel” Diaz-Lemus get into a physical altercation. Witnesses reported Santos Diaz-Lemus struck Fredy Lopez-Martinez in the upper body with an object. On June 23, 2017, Western Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Santos “Abel” Diaz-Lemus, a thirty one year old male from the Columbia area with Attempted First Degree Murder and other charges.

As Fredy Lopez-Martinez remained at Shock Trauma receiving medical care his condition deteriorated and on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 he succumbed from the trauma he had received. On Wednesday, June 28, 2017 the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on the victim and ruled his death a homicide. The Homicide Unit then worked with the District Detectives and secured a new arrest warrant charging Santos “Abel” Diaz-Lemus with First and Second Degree Murder along with First and Second Degree Assault.

The Anne Arundel County Fugitive Apprehension Team has been actively pursuing the suspect in this investigation. It appears at this time the suspect has fled the area. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging anyone with information as to the location of Santos “Abel” Diaz-Lemus to please call 911 as he is considered a violent and dangerous wanted subject.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 . If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB