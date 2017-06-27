Severn man sentenced to 12 years for assault on girlfriend

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Rondell Dorsey, 36, of Severn, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch to 12 years in prison for First Degree Assault of his girlfriend. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Rondell Dorsey, 36, of Severn, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch to 12 years in prison for First Degree Assault of his girlfriend.

“Domestic Violence is a very serious problem that often goes unreported,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I’m grateful Judge Jaklitsch recognized the grave threat this man posed. My office will continue to do everything in our power to provide justice for the victims of domestic violence.”

On November 26, 2016, Rondell Dorsey became enraged at his girlfriend after she returned home from work at a late hour. When the victim recognized the threat of violence and attempted to leave the house, Dorsey grabbed her by the arm and threw her to the ground.

Over the course of approximately one hour, Dorsey continued to throw the victim to the ground and strangled her twice, once to the extent that she lost consciousness.

Anne Arundel County Police. Upon arrival, police observed dried blood on the victim’s face, abrasions on her neck, and swelling across her face. Police transported her to Baltimore Washington Medical Center. At approximately 5:30 AM, a third party heard the couple fighting and contacted. Upon arrival, police observed dried blood on the victim’s face, abrasions on her neck, and swelling across her face. Police transported her to Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Rondell Dorsey was charged with attempted First Degree Murder and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of First Degree Assault on May 2, 2017.

Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Setzer prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB