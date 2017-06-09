Schuh proposes adding two more Sheriff’s deputies to budget

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh announced his proposed 2017 supplemental budget plan will include funding for two additional sheriff’s deputies.

“Public safety is a major priority of our administration,” said Schuh. “Adding additional personnel to the Sheriff’s Office will help ensure our courthouses remain safe and we can continue to reduce the warrant backlog for our most dangerous criminals.”

The $162,000 supplemental request came at the urging of the Councilman Michael Peroutka, who represents the Broadneck Peninsula.

“The Sherriff’s budget presentation, coupled with the courthouse needs communicated by Judge Kiessling, were both very convincing,” said Peroutka. “I am happy to have worked with all parties to ensure this additional investment to make our county safer.”

The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office is the law enforcement agency charged with courthouse security and warrant service throughout the County.

The County Executive’s supplement budget plan was submitted to the County Council June 9th.

