Schuh highlights rodent program in Brooklyn Park

Keeping with his commitment to improve the quality of life for Anne Arundel County citizens, County Executive Steve Schuh, along with Acting Health Officer Fran Phillips, recently highlighted the progress of the County’s enhanced, targeted Rodent Control Program in Brooklyn Park with the delivery of new, rodent resistant trash receptacles to area residents.

“For far too long, residents in Brooklyn Park have been forced to live with rats and other rodents negatively impacting their community,” said Schuh. “The trash cans we are delivering today will help ensure a cleaner North County.”

The Rodent Control program, funded by the County, initiates a multi-prong, integrated pest management (IPM) approach for conducting rodent surveys and controlling rodent populations in urban settings.

​”​The Department of Health is working closely with ​Brooklyn Park residents ​to see that neighborhoods fight rodent infestation through proper trash storage, by following outdoor maintenance requirements, and by getting rid of food and water sources for rodents,”​ said Acting Health Officer Fran Phillips.

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Department of Health began surveying and studying Brooklyn Park neighborhoods to determine how to eliminate the rodent problem efficiently and effectively. Since May, the Department of Health’s Environmental Health staff has conducted more than 2,400 residential and 275 business property assessments. Of the residential properties assessed, 26% had poor trash storage conditions and 9% had signs of rodent activity.

The more than 10,000 free trash cans that will be delivered to almost 5,500 households and the 188 properties who have already received pesticide services will reduce rodent populations and improve the conditions in your community.

In March, County Executive Schuh formed a citizens’ advisory group to help oversee this effort. This group will be headed by North County community advocate Kim Burns. Burns is the former head of Maryland Business for Responsive Government, a state business advocacy group with a bipartisan mission and hundreds of members. Burns, along with staff in the Constituent Services office and the Department of Health, have attended community or homeowners association meetings to discuss the scope of the Rodent Control Program, primary goals and objectives, and code enforcement actions.

For more information, residents can call 410-222-0056 or visit aahealth.org.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB