School’s out–Summer Reading Club at AACPL is in!

Officials for the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) have announced the launch of this year’s Summer Reading Club themed, Build a Better World. The free program features concerts, performances and workshops for people of every age and will run until August 5.

Each of AACPL’s 15 branches will feature family-friendly programs and events designed to build lifelong readers of all ages and to help children keep their reading skills sharp while having fun. Participants can also win prizes for meeting the challenge to read and complete activities. Registration for the program can be done online at www.aacpl.net/src, at any library branch or at the Y of Central Maryland in Arnold on June 17 and 24. Participants can track their progress online using the Beanstack app or at https://aacpl.beanstack.org/reader365.

“Summer reading programs can have a tremendous impact on student achievement. It has been demonstrated in countless studies that the early development of summer reading habits can play a critical role in providing a solid foundation for later academic success,” says AACPL CEO Skip Auld.

Libraries across the county will offer a variety of special programs as part of the club including:

Books! The Magic is Real – Popular magician Joe Romano will share his mindblowing magic act stressing the importance of reading.

– Popular magician Joe Romano will share his mindblowing magic act stressing the importance of reading. Billy’s Bridge Puppet Show – Enjoy an interactive puppet show based on the story of the Three Billy Goats Gruff:Billy’s Bridge .

– Enjoy an interactive puppet show based on the story of the . Bringing Literature to Life – Nationally-known entertainer Chris Fascione brings children’s stories to life through his combination of acting, storytelling and comedy.

– Nationally-known entertainer Chris Fascione brings children’s stories to life through his combination of acting, storytelling and comedy. Jacks are Wild – Be dazzled by the amazing features of trained Jack Russell Terriers Mario and Bella.

– Be dazzled by the amazing features of trained Jack Russell Terriers Mario and Bella. On the Ball Spinny – Spencer “Spinny” Johnson, formerly associated with the Harlem Globetrotters, brings a high energy program stessing the importance of healthy eating, exercise and academics.

– Spencer “Spinny” Johnson, formerly associated with the Harlem Globetrotters, brings a high energy program stessing the importance of healthy eating, exercise and academics. FutureMakers 3D prints and Virtual Reality – Learn about virtual reality (VR), create your own VR worlds and design robot prototypes.

– Learn about virtual reality (VR), create your own VR worlds and design robot prototypes. Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble –This talented team uses the universal language of music and dance to help us understand our world.

–This talented team uses the universal language of music and dance to help us understand our world. Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO) at the Library – Members of the ASO will perform interactive concerts in all libraries.

– Members of the ASO will perform interactive concerts in all libraries. Music Concerts– Enjoy performances from the U.S. Navy Band, Anne Arundel County Community College students, Hands of Harmony and more.

Summer Reading Club participants are encouraged to earn badges to be eligible to win prizes including new books, an iPad, a pair of beats headphones, a mini camera, a Chromebook or a wireless speaker. Additionally, people who complete the challenge will be entered into a drawing to win tickets to an Orioles game, a Medieval Times performance or to the Maryland Science Center. $250 toward a Maryland 529 College Investment Plan account is also being awarded to a program completer. All participants ages 15 and younger will receive a free voucher for a special Summer Reading Night at the Bowie Baysox on August 18.

The popular Have Library Card, Will Travel photo contest is also back and travelers can tweet or Facebook a photo of themselves with their library card while on vacation. Two winners will be chosen at random to receive a Chesapeake Bay Watermark Cruise for two or a gift certificate for The Hideway restaurant. For more information about the Anne Arundel County Public Library including a complete list of programs and events for the Summer Reading Club, visit the system’s website at http://www.aacpl.net/src.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB