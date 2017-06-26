Samaritan House gets grant from Quality Health Foundation

Quality Health Foundation (QHF) has announced this year’s grant awards totaling $380,000 in Maryland and Washington, D.C. that support local healthcare-related quality improvement efforts.

Of the 67 applications, 15 organizations received grants. “The Board received many diverse and deserving applications this year,” said Dr. Molly Burgoyne, QHF Board of Directors Chair. “It’s reassuring to know there are so many organizations with programs designed to improve the health of our most vulnerable populations. Ultimately, we chose a stellar group of programs covering a wide geographic area with diverse health concerns. Dr. Catherine Smoot-Haselnus, Board chair of Quality Health Strategies, the parent company of QHF, added “The work these organizations do is outstanding and often go unnoticed. We are proud to provide both funding and encouragement to the many volunteers and staff members who serve the community so well.”

The 2017-18 grantees are:

Access Carroll

Aspire Counseling

Associated Black Charities

Breast Care for Washington

Channel Marker

Community Ministries of Rockville

Hearing and Speech Agency

Help and Outreach Point of Entry

La Clinica del Pueblo

Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area

Maryland Foundation of Dentistry for the Handicapped

Miriam’s Kitchen

Mission of Mercy

Samaritan House

University of Maryland Medical System Foundation-Breathmobile

For more information on the recipients and their grants, go to www.qualityhealthfoundation.org/

